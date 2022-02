Irish whiskeys blended with American Rye whiskey. We combine the unique qualities of Irish grain and single pot still whiskeys with American Rye whiskey for a remarkable drinking experience.

Nose Bright, floral, baking spices Taste Candied ginger, vanilla, lemon zest, sweet biscuits, stewed fruit. Long and lingering with notes of spices, candy sweetness and freshly charred oak. Finish Long and pleasant spiced caramel